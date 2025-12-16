IATA Positions Air Cargo Shock Absorber Of Global Trade

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Global Head of Cargo, Brendan Sullivan, has positioned air cargo as the “shock absorber” of global trade.

In his most recent 2025 updates (notably at the IATA Global Media Day in December 2025), he outlined a landscape defined by rapid adaptation to geopolitical shifts and the urgent need for structural modernisation.

Sullivan emphasised that global trade is currently undergoing a “fragmentation” due to shifting tariffs and geopolitical realignments.

As tariffs increase in specific markets (notably between the US and China), he said companies are diversifying suppliers and “nearshoring,” stressing that air cargo is the only mode capable of adapting to these overnight supply chain shifts.

In late 2025, air cargo became the primary means of navigating policy shifts, with demand reaching record highs in October 2025 as businesses used air to “beat” incoming trade barriers. E-commerce now accounts for roughly 20 per cent of industry-wide shipments, with projections to reach 33 per cent (one-third) of all air cargo in the coming years.

While the aviation industry has long been criticised for its “paper mountain,” Sullivan and IATA are currently spearheading a massive transition to dismantle these manual systems. As of late 2025, the industry is at a tipping point between legacy paper-based operations and a fully “data centric” future.

IATA estimates that the industry processes over 7,800 tons of paper documents annually— roughly the equivalent of filling 80 Boeing 747 freighters just with paperwork.

Sullivan noted that manual processes are inherently labourintensive and error-prone, suggesting that each manual data entry increases the risk of “information silos,” in which the airline, the forwarder, and customs each maintain slightly different versions of the shipment details.

Sullivan’s primary focus is the ONE Record standard, which moves away from “sending digital documents” to “sharing a single data record.”

Instead of emailing PDFs or printing waybills, ONE Record creates a single digital record of a shipment that all parties (airlines, shippers, customs) can access via a secure web API.

A recent IATA survey indicates that 70 per cent of industry stakeholders are now aware of ONE Record, and nearly 50 per cent report being ready for the January 1, 2026, deadline, when it becomes the preferred industry standard.

He cited Brazil’s success as a blueprint for the rest of the world, noting that by adopting IATA’s digital customs standards, Brazil reduced cargo release times from five days to five hours.