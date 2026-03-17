IATA Launches DG Digital On Dangerous Goods

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched DG Digital, IATA’s digital Dangerous Goods Declaration solution, as a feature of DG AutoCheck.

The new tool fully digitalises the creation and approval of shippers’ declarations for more than 3,800 dangerous items—from lithium batteries to explosives and chemicals. This results in faster document sharing, improved safety, and a significant reduction in rejected shipments.

Today, 95 per cent of dangerous goods declarations are still received in paper format. These declarations must be scanned, converted to a PDF, and uploaded to DG AutoCheck for validation. With DG Digital, declarations are generated and transmitted digitally from creation by the shipper to validation.

This creates a more efficient and streamlined workflow compared with traditional paperbased processes. DG Digital captures all required data needed for Dangerous Goods Declarations while enabling users to exchange this information electronically with all partners.

Cross-referencing IATA’s Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR), users of DG Digital can easily identify and address issues that may cause a shipment to be rejected or delayed by an airline, including missing or incorrect documents.

Having Dangerous Goods Declarations confirmed before the physical shipment takes place also helps avoid costly fines while addressing any safety concerns according to IATA.

DG Digital, it noted, would further support a seamless and safer logistics and transport supply chain by enabling standardised, transparent data exchange across air cargo stakeholders, communities, and platforms.

“IATA’s Dangerous Goods Regulations are focused on reducing complexity and improving safety in the shipment of dangerous goods.

DG Digital supports this by digitalising the shipper’s declaration process, providing all stakeholders—from shipping agents and freight forwarders to ground handlers and airlines—access to the same document.

This supports the rapid resolution of any issues in the documentation before an item is physically shipped,” said Frederic Leger, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Product & Services.