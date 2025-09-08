IATA: Cost Of Flying Impacts Travel Benefits, Economic Growth

…lauds Rwanda’s giant strides in aviation

…Nigeria ranks sixth in top 10 destinations from Kigali

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has continued to highlight how fundamental air connectivity is to unlocking countries’ economic growth potential and prosperity.

The clearing house for more than 300 global airlines, however, lamented that the cost of flying impacted the magnitude of the benefits that can be generated by air travel, adding that in the past 50 years, flight costs had decreased by 70 per cent globally, making air transport more accessible, with the local population now needing to work 124 days to afford a plane ticket.

Overall, 34 flights per 1,000 population were taken in 2023. In a paper, “Value of Air Transport to Rwanda”, by the Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Kamil Al Awahdi, at the ongoing Africa Aviation 2025 taking place in Kigali, Rwanda, he said air connectivity enabled industries across all regions within the country to engage in dynamic business activity.

The extent of domestic and international connectivity, he stated, was an enabler and an accelerator of both the generation and distribution of economic benefits. Taking a deep reflection on how Rwanda has been able to use air transport as a catalyst for its economic growth, IATA noted that in Rwanda, 2,900 people are directly employed in aviation, generating $8.9 million of economic output, equal to 0.1 per cent of total GDP.

Additional benefits are generated by the wider supply chain, employee spending, and tourism activities, contributing a total of $160.1 million to GDP and 42,000 jobs. Tourism supported by aviation contributes $124.9 million to the country’s GDP and employs 29,000 people, while international tourists to Rwanda are estimated to contribute $688.0 million annually to the economy through the purchase of goods and services from local businesses.

Since 2014, Rwanda’s international air connectivity index has increased by 23 per cent within the Africa region and by 326 per cent with all other regions. Understanding the nature of that connectivity is also important. For Rwanda, 66 per cent of passengers either finished their journey at the point of entry to the country or continued travelling using a different mode of transport.

Thirty-four per cent of all passengers arriving in Rwanda from abroad continued their journey to a destination in another country. This is coming as Lagos ranks sixth as top 10 most popular city destinations from Rwanda with 14,500 passengers. Nairobi, Kenya came first with 56, 600 passengers; Entebbe, Uganda (Second) with 28, 000 passengers; Brussels, Belgium (Third) with 25, 100 passengers; Johannesburg, South Africa (Fourth) with 19, 200 passengers; Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Fifth) with 17,000 passengers; Lagos, Nigeria (Sixth) with 17, 000 passengers; Paris, France (Seventh) with 14, 500 passengers; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (Eight) with 13,600 passengers; Bujumbura, Burundi (Ninth) with 11,300 passengers and London, United Kingdom (Tenth) with 10,800 passengers.

“Rwanda has made aviation central to economic and social development, with the sector contributing $160 million to GDP and supporting 42,000 jobs. By integrating aviation into its tourism strategy, investing in modern infrastructure, and meeting global standards for safety, Rwanda has built a competitive and resilient industry that is driving growth and connectivity.

“The country’s early adoption and investment in modern interactive passenger data systems (API-PNR) sets a best-practice example for others to follow. With continued focus on cost-efficient infrastructure, training and capacity building, and championing regional connectivity and sustainability, aviation is well-supported to contribute even more to Rwanda’s growth,” said Alawadhi.”

As Rwanda expands its aviation infrastructure, including the development of Bugesera International Airport through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the IATA chief urged the government to prioritise cost-efficiency and maintain close collaboration with airlines and users.