IATA: Cape Town, J’Burg, Africa’s Busiest Route; US Biggest Aviation Market With 876M Passengers in 2024

The United States has retained its position as the world’s biggest aviation market with 876 million passengers in 2024 on the strength of its domestic market, growing 5.2 per cent year-on-year, while China was the second-biggest passenger market, with 741 million passengers, a growth of 18.7 per cent compared to 2023.

This is contained in the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) latest edition of the World Air Transport Statistics (WATS), with comprehensive statistical data for 2024 made available to New Telegraph.

Similarly, Cape Town Johannesburg (JNB-CPT) was Africa’s busiest route, with 3.3 million passengers, with Bogota-Medellin (BOGMDE) ranking as the busiest route in Latin America with 3.8 million passengers.

New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Los Angeles (JFK-LAX) was said to be the busiest route in North America, with 2.2 million passengers, while Barcelona-Palma de Mallorca (BCN-PMI) was the busiest within Europe, with two million passengers.

According to the report, narrow-body aircraft from Boeing and Airbus were among the most used aircraft in 2024. Boeing 737 aircraft (including all variants) flew 10 million flights with 2.4 trillion Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) in 2024.

The Airbus A320 followed this with 7.9 million flights and 1.7 trillion ASKs, and the Airbus A321 with 3.4 million flights and 1.1 trillion ASKs. Updated annually with data from over 240 international airlines, the WATS database provides a complete overview of airline metrics relating to demand, supply, and performance.

The report included a detailed breakdown of scheduled passenger and cargo traffic demand, scheduled passenger and cargo capacity, an overview of the global airline fleet, and top airport pairs.

The report also provides details on the financial health of the industry with indepth information on operating costs and revenue, aircraft utilisation and the number of airline employees. A key finding from this year’s report showed that international premium class travel – business and first class – grew by 11.8 per cent, outpacing growth in global economy travel by 11.5 per cent.