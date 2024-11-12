IATA ASA Strengthen Partnership For Ground Handling Safety, Efficiency

Share

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Airport Services Association (ASA) are expanding their collaboration to elevate ground handling safety and operational efficiency across the aviation industry.

The enhanced partnership aims to standardise practices, promote safety data sharing, and innovate new methods to strengthen industry resilience.

According to Nick Careen, Senior Vice-President of Operations, Safety, and Security at IATA, “global standards make aviation safer, and ASA and its members have been pivotal in developing the IATA ground handling standards we rely on today.

“By sharing data, we will support ground handling with datadriven insights and decisions. We encourage ground handler participation to strengthen our collective insights.” ASA’s Director General, Fabio Gamba, highlighted the partnership’s strategic importance, saying:

“Our coordinated approach will provide robust support for ground and cargo handling professionals globally. “Our goal is to establish industry-wide standards and best practices everyone can rely on.”

IATA and ASA will share and analyse data through ASA’s Safety Incident Database and IATA’s Incident Data Exchange, a segment of IATA’s Global Aviation Data Management (GADM) initiative. This data-driven approach will help proactively identify and mitigate ground and cargo handling safety risks.

