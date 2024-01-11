IATA: Air Travel Recovers Fully, to Surpass Pre-covid Figure

As predicted, international and domestic air travel has rebounded to pre- COVID-19 as air travel is closer to surpassing the 2019 figure, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The implication is that air travel has fully recovered with more people expected to take to air travel this year than ever for. IATA, in a data released for November 2023 air travel performance, indicated that air travel demand topped 99 per cent of 2019 levels.

Even for domestic travel in Nigeria, there are indications that the country’s passenger traffic may surpass 20 million recorded by the time the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) made public traffic figures for the last year, this month. Some 4.7 billion people are expected to travel in 2024, a historic high that exceeds the pre-pandemic level of 4.5 billion recorded in 2019.

Cargo volumes are expected to be 58 and 61 million tonnes in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to the clearing house for over 300 global airlines On the other hand, airline industry operating profits are expected to reach $49.3 billion in 2024 from $40.7 billion in 2023, while total revenues in 2024 are expected to grow 7.6 per cent to a record $964 billion. The Director-General of IATA, Willie Walsh, in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Wednesday said, “We are moving ever closer to surpassing the 2019 peak year for air travel.

Economic headwinds are not deterring people from taking to the skies. “International travel remains 5.5 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, but that gap is rapidly closing. And domestic markets have been above their pre-pandemic levels continuously since April. Globally, traffic is now at 99.1 per cent of November 2019 levels.”

According to IATA, Inter- national traffic rose 26.4 per cent versus November 2022. The Asia-Pacific region continued to report the strongest year-over-year results (+63.8 per cent) with all regions showing improvement compared to the prior year. November 2023 international RPKs reached 94.5 per cent of November 2019 levels. African airlines had a 22.1 per cent rise in November RPKs versus a year ago. November 2023 capacity was up 29.6 per cent and load fac- tor fell 4.3 percentage points to 69.7 per cent, the lowest among regions.