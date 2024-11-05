IATA : African Carriers’ Demand, Capacity Up In September

Share

African airlines saw an 11.9 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 6.6 per cent year-on-year. The load factor rose to 76.0 per cent (+3.6ppt compared to September 2023).

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was up 7.1 per cent compared to September 2023, an all-time high for September. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), was up 5.8 per cent year-on-year.

The September load factor was 83.6 per cent (+1.0ppt compared to September 2023). The International Air Transport Association (IATA) stated this in released data for September 2024 global passenger demand.

IATA also highlighted strong load factors for other carriers in other regions of the world like Europe, AsiaPacific, Middle East, North America and Latin America. International demand on the other hand rose 9.2 per cent compared to September 2023.

Capacity was up 9.1 per cent year-on-year and the load factor rose to 83.8 per cent (+0.1ppt compared to September 2023). Domestic demand rose 3.7 per cent compared to September 2023.

Capacity was up 0.7 per cent year-on-year and the load factor was 83.3 per cent (+2.4ppt compared to September 2023). The Director-General of IATA, Willie Walsh, said the year’s peak travel season ended with demand at an all-time high, adding that this is good news not just for passengers but also for the global economy.

He said: “Every flight creates more jobs and trade. But the air travel success story is bringing challenges. We will soon face a capacity crunch in some regions which threatens to curtail these economic and social benefits.

Governments will face a choice: lose out to more dynamic nations who value global connectivity, or forge a consensus for sustainable growth.” Walsh disclosed that airlines were making significant investments to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, stressing that needs to be accompanied by an equally active political vision, backed up by actions, to ensure we have efficient and sufficient airport and air traffic management capacity to meet the needs of citizens and businesses to travel.

According to the data, all key markets showed stable growth in domestic demand and all except Japan saw alltime highs for September domestic traffic. For international passenger market, the clearing house for more than 300 global carriers said all regions showed growth for international passenger markets in September 2024 compared to September 2023.

The load factor was a mixed bag: Europe had the highest load factors, and Asia and African carriers also improved, but the Americas and the Middle East suffered falls. Asia-Pacific airlines achieved an 18.5 per cent yearon-year increase in demand.

Capacity increased 17.7 per cent year-on-year and the load factor was 82.6% (+0.5ppt compared to September 2023). European carriers saw a 7.6 per cent year-on-year increase in demand.

Capacity increased 7.4 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.9 per cent (+0.2ppt compared to September 2023). Middle Eastern carriers saw a 4.4 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 4.6 per cent year-onyear and the load factor was 81.4 per cent (-0.1ppt compared to September 2023).

Share

Please follow and like us: