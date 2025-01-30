IATA: African Airlines’ Cargo Capacity Increased By 13.6% In 2024

Share

African airlines’ cargo capacity increased by 13.6 per cent year-on-year in 2024, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said.

IATA on Wednesday released data on 2024 global air cargo market performance which showed that African airlines recorded 8.5 per cent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo. The data also showed that the airlines’ capacities increased by 13.6 per cent year-on-year.

The IATA Director-General, Mr Willie Walsh, described 2024 as a year of profitable growth. He said that demand rose by 11.3 per cent year-on-year and was boosted particularly by strong ecommerce and various ocean shipping restrictions. Walsh said: “Air cargo was the standout performer in 2024 with airlines moving more air cargo than ever before.

“Demand, up 11.3 per cent year-on-year, was boosted by particularly strong e-commerce and business|W various ocean shipping restrictions. , combined with airspace restrictions which limited capacity on some key long-haul routes to Asia, helped to keep yields at exceptionally high levels. “While average yields continued to soften from peaks in 2021 to 2022, they averaged 39 per cent higher than 2019.”

According to him, IATA estimated growth in 2025 to moderate to 5.8 per cent. “Economic fundamentals point to another good year for air cargo, with oil prices on a downward trajectory and trade continuing to grow.

“There is no doubt, however, that the air cargo industry will be challenged to adapt to unfolding geo-political shifts. “The first week of the Trump administration demonstrated its strong interest in using tariffs as a policy tool that could bring a double whammy for air cargo, boosting inflation and deflating trade,” Walsh said.

