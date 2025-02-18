IATA, 123Carbon To Collaborate On Interoperability For SAF Registries

Share

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and 123Carbon has collaborated to develop interoperability between their respective Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) registries.

IATA said interoperability will “increase transparency, avoid emissions reporting errors—including double issuance—and streamline certificate management across SAF registries.

According to IATA, the collaboration between the two organisations will focus on three key elements: ‘A unique identifier and alignment of the relevant data points to exchange between registries’, ‘a process for the exchange of information to avoid any potential double issuance’ and ‘a dispute resolution process.’

Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Chief Economist, said: “User trust is essential.

The transparency that comes with interoperability will ensure that our registries can function cohesively to maximize SAF’s potential to support aviation’s decarbonization.

The broader the alignment among registry providers, the better.” Jeroen van Heiningen, Managing Director, 123Carbon said: “123Carbon is committed to establishing integrity and trust in the market for Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) within multimodal transportation (e.g. air, sea, road & rail).

With IATA, we have found a strong partner in the aviation sector that shares our beliefs. This collaboration allows SAF providers, airlines, freight forwarders, and corporate entities to utilize our platforms without the concern of double issuance, whilst managing their SAF certificates digitally on our platform.”

IATA and 123Carbon says they “will seek engagement with other SAF stakeholders to join this initiative to deepen the interaction between registries.”

