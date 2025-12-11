IATA: 10 African Nations Excluding Nigeria Liable For 89% Of $1.2bn Blocked Funds

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that 10 countries across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia account for 89 per cent of the total blocked funds, totalling $1.08 billion.

Nigeria’s name was removed from the list after the Nigerian government repatriated over $700 million in trapped funds last year, restoring the country’s reputation in the global aviation industry.

The clearing house for more than 300 global airlines said that $1.2 billion in airline funds are blocked from repatriation by governments as of the end of October 2025, adding that a marginal improvement of $100 million has been made since the last report in April 2025.

Out of the total blocked funds reported, 93 per cent are trapped in Africa and the Middle East (AME), it further noted. IATA called on governments to lift all restrictions on currency repatriation and allow airlines to access their US dollar revenues from ticket sales, cargo sales, and other activities, as guaranteed under bilateral air service agreements and treaty obligations.

Restrictions include burdensome or inconsistent procedures for obtaining repatriation approval, delays in obtaining approval, shortages or lack of foreign exchange, or other limitations imposed by governments or central banks.

Speaking virtually to global media, including New Telegraph on Wednesday, the Director-General of IATA, Willie Walsh, said: “Airlines need reliable access to their revenues in US dollars to keep operations running, pay their bills, and maintain vital air connectivity. Governments have committed to unfettered repatriation of funds in bilateral agreements. With low margins and high dollardenominated costs, airlines depend on governments fulfilling that commitment.”

“It is also in the interest of governments to foster the economic catalyst that airlines provide by connecting their economies globally. That’s why we urge governments to facilitate the efficient repatriation of airline funds and prioritise this in foreign exchange allocations, even when currency is in short supply.”

Algeria tops countries in which airlines’ funds are trapped with $307 million, followed by Lebanon with $138 million, XAF Zone $179 million (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon), Mozambique $91 million, Angola $81 million, Eritrea $78 million and Zimbabwe $67 million. Ethiopia $54 million.

For the first time, Algeria tops the list of countries with blocked funds. Significant increases have been reported due to a new Ministry of Trade approval requirement, adding to the already burdensome documentation requirements. IATA urged the Algerian government to eliminate unnecessary processes and requirements for airlines.