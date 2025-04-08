IAR&T Workers To FG: Pay Our December Salary, No More Excuses

Share

Employees of the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan, Oyo State yesterday, embarked on a protest to demand the payment of their December 2024 salary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workers locked the entrance gate of the institute preventing any vehicle from gaining access to the institute’s premises.

Speaking to NAN, Mr Michael Agbaje, Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), IAR&T branch, said that the congress resolved that their predicament should be made known to the Federal Government.

Agbaje said it was sad that workers of the institute had not been paid their 2024 December salary, which had thrown them into serious problem. He said: “The protest will not stop except we get our 2024 December salary.

“We are passing a message to the federal government through IAR&T management, we don’t expect them to sit back here, but to go to Abuja to fasttrack the payment.

“We have information that the payment is at the level of cash backing and approval at the Accountant-General’s office and we appeal that the Accountant-General do the needful.”

Also speaking, Mr Osadiya Adewumi, Chairman of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), IAR&T branch, expressed worry that the payment was taking longer than expected waiting for the approval of the Accountant-General.

