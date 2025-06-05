Ian Wright Wants Arsenal To Break Bank For Lookman

Share

Arsenal great, Ian Wright, has thrown his full support behind the idea of bringing Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman, to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The former Gunners striker believes that Lookman, the reigning CAF Player of the Year, has everything it takes to boost Arsenal’s chances of winning titles.

“I’ve followed his story closely, from Charlton to Everton and all those loan spells in different countries,” the 61-year-old said on his podcast, Wrighty’s House. “It wasn’t easy.

But he never gave up, kept working, and now he’s Africa’s best player.” “I hope Arsenal go for him,” Wright continued. “He’s got unfinished business in England, and what better place to settle it than with us?

He’s matured, he’s hungry, and he’s showing the kind of quality that could make a real difference to any team chasing the title.”

“He’s a top player now. And more importantly, he’s earned it the hard way,” Wright added. “That kind of resilience and form is exactly what Arsenal needs right now.”

