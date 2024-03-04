IAM Invites African Entrepreneurs To Join Inventure$ 2024 In Calgary, Canada

Entrepreneurs across Africa are eagerly gearing up for Inventure$ 2024, a flagship event organized by Alberta Innovates, set to unfold in the vibrant city of Calgary, Canada, from May 29th to 31st, 2024.

Oni Lanre, CEO of Inter Africa Media ( IAM), a trailblazing entrepreneur himself, is extending a warm invitation to his fellow African innovators to seize this unparalleled opportunity to showcase their talents, network with industry leaders, and gain invaluable insights into the global startup ecosystem.

“Lanre emphasizes, “Inventure$ 2024 is not just an event; it’s a gateway to endless possibilities for African entrepreneurs. By participating, we can unlock new opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and propel our ventures to greater heights.”

Inventure$ 2024 promises a dynamic platform for entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and cultivate relationships with investors and industry experts. Lanre underscores the significance of networking, stating, “Building meaningful connections is essential for fostering growth and accessing resources.”

The event will draw a diverse array of participants, offering African entrepreneurs unparalleled exposure on the global stage. Lanre highlights, “Inventure$ 2024 provides a unique platform to showcase African innovation and ingenuity to a worldwide audience, opening doors to international partnerships and investment opportunities.”

Lanre emphasizes the value of learning from seasoned entrepreneurs and industry pioneers. “Inventure$ 2024 offers a wealth of knowledge-sharing sessions and workshops, empowering African entrepreneurs with insights and strategies to navigate the complexities of the startup landscape,” he remarks.

Lanre encourages African entrepreneurs to seize the chance to pitch their ideas and secure funding from a diverse pool of investors. “At Inventure$ 2024, investors are actively seeking disruptive startups to support. It’s a prime opportunity for African entrepreneurs to showcase their potential and attract investment,” he asserts.

Ahead of the event, Lanre advises African entrepreneurs to conduct thorough research, refine their pitches, network strategically, and showcase their innovations effectively.

“Preparation is key to making the most of Inventure$ 2024. By honing our pitches, building strategic relationships, and highlighting the impact of our innovations, we can maximize our presence at the event,” he advises.

Lanre urges African entrepreneurs to mark their calendars and gear up for an unparalleled experience at Inventure$ 2024. “Together, we can leverage this platform to propel African entrepreneurship onto the global stage, driving innovation, growth, and prosperity across the continent,” he concludes.