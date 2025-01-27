i3 Calls For Applicants As 3rd Cohort For African Healthtech Innovators Begins

Share

Investing in Innovation Africa (i3), a pan-African initiative to support African health-tech startups to commercialise and scale their offerings is calling for leading innovators to join its 3rd cohort.

Applications for the 3rd cohort are open now until February 28.

Funded by the Gates Foundation, MSD, Cencora, Endless Foundation, HELP Logistics–a subsidiary of the Kühne Foundation, Sanofi’s Global Health Unit and Chemonics, i3 will offer select startups 3 critical resources to prepare themselves for expansion: flexible grants, introductions to potential customers and tailored counsel to close partnership deals.

i3 is selecting a total of 15 leading startups for this cohort: 10 early-stage startups innovating in healthcare delivery or product distribution.

Five growth-stage startups building the future of pharmacy care, early-stage startups will receive a $50K grant and growth-stage startups will receive a $225K grant to unlock major partnerships that can expand patient access across the continent.

For startups in the cohort, i3 aims to facilitate at least 150 relationships with key healthcare organisations, worth at least $30M, which will expand patient access while creating valuable local jobs. –

