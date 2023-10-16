I Wrote ‘Unavailable’, ‘Risky’ Tracks For Davido – Peruzzi Reveals

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi Vibes has revealed that he’s the brain behind the hit tracks, ‘Risky’ and ‘Unavailable’ performed by his boss, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

In a recent update, Peruzzi made bragging claims stating that his contribution to the creation of two of Davido’s popular songs, namely “Risky” and “Unavailable.”

This revelation unfolded during an impromptu freestyle session in Peruzzi’s studio and has since circulated the social media spaces.

READ ALSO:

Peruzzi also claimed that he was the mastermind behind these two chart-dropping songs, boldly asserting that he was the sole songwriter for both tracks.

He said, “Risky, oh boy too respect when I wrote Risky. When I wrote ‘Unavailable’ I was still unavailable, I did it though; see the outcome, unbelievable,”

These claims have gotten many tongues wagging by the online community, with netizens offering their opinions on the matter.

Some argued that Peruzzi’s decision to provide these songs to Davido was a strategic move, recognizing that Davido’s tremendous star power played a significant role in the success and widespread popularity of these songs.

Others stated that if Peruzzi had released these songs independently, they might not have attained the same level of fame and recognition, particularly in light of Peruzzi’s previous challenges in creating viral hits.

See post below: