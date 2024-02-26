I Wrote Davido’s Unavailable – Logos Olori

The Davido Music World (DMW) record label signee, Logos Olori has claimed that he wrote Davido’s Grammy-nominated song, ‘Unavailable’ featuring Musa Keys.

According to him, he was the originator of the song, while his colleague, Peruzzi wrote the verse.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM in Lagos, Logo Olori said; “Unavailable’ was nominated for the Grammys. We did that song somewhere in Ajah: myself, Magicsticks and Ragee. And Rihanna said that was her best song of 2023.

“I wrote the song. Peruzzi wrote the verse. After we made the song, Davido said he wanted the verse to be changed, so he called Peruzzi to do the verse.

“But I actually came up with the idea of the song. We did a bit of tweaking; that’s where Musa Keys and Peruzzi came in.”