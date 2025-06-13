I Would’ve Taken Legal Action If Given National Award – Sowore

Share

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, stated on Friday that he would have taken legal action against President Tinubu if he had received a National Award.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Thursday, June 12, the president awarded 102 Nigerians, both living and deceased, who have contributed to the country’s democratic journey, in honor of the 2025 Democracy Day National Honours.

Many Nigerians believe that activists like Sowore should have been included among the awardees.

However, in a post on his official Facebook page on Friday, Sowore expressed that he would reject the award if it were mistakenly offered to him.

READ ALSO

He stated, “If I were mistakenly included by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his ‘National Award’ list, I would not only reject and denounce the award but also take definitive legal action for defamation.”

Share