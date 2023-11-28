I Would’ve Been Disqualified If I Was In BBNaja All-Stars Show – Vee

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemate, Vee Iye has said that she would have been disqualified if she had been in the just concluded BBNaija All-Stars Season 8 edition.

Vee made this known as he revealed that former All-Stars housemate, Tolanibaj contributed to her breakup with her ex-lover, Neo Akpofure.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, the 26-year-old reality TV star said Tolanibaj played a major role in her and Neo’s relationship problems, making it impossible for them to work together.

She acknowledged that she would have lost her mind and been disqualified if she had attended the All-Stars show.

She mentioned how many made her feel as if she was overreacting to Tbaj, who was acting as though they were interested in Neo.

New Telegraph recalls how Tbaj confessed her affection for Neo during the All-Stars show.

The two were lover birds on the show as they kissed passionately in the house. However, their romance was short-lived as Neo also got intimate with another housemate, Ilebaye, who became the All-Stars winner.