I Would’ve Been An Actor, If I Wasn’t Doing Music – Wizkid

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has stirred reactions on social media, after revealing his interest in the movie or fashion industry.

According to the “Oju Elegba crooner”, if he wasn’t doing music he would probably be a Nollywood actor or a fashion designer.

Speaking in an interview with BBC, Wizkid disclosed that he’s a big fan of Nollywood.

He also revealed his passion for design and other various interests, admitting that he hadn’t yet seriously considered them.

When the interviewer asked, “If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing? You’re quite a fashion guy.” In response, Wizkid said, “Probably designing clothes, sneakers, just creating cool stuff.”

Speaking further, he said, “I’ve never really envisioned myself doing anything other than music. It’s hard to imagine me pursuing anything else, but what I would love to explore someday is definitely fashion and movies.”

His statement garnered attention from fans who promptly flooded the comments section to react.

See some reactions below:

@Mayo6Tee: “This guy promotes everything home.. from food, culture and acting and music.”

@Biggbramo: “Wiz is cooking with Afolayan already. Just hold your seat and relax.”

@gladys_onyetem: “I don’t care abt Hollywood, I’m talking abt Nollywood.. Always repping home, his level of patriotism is top-notch. The same thing he said about rap and afrobeats, that those cl0wns calling themselves rappers wanted to d!e. Now a touch of Big Wiz in Nollywood will be record-breaking.”

@RasheedSodiqCR7: “Bro tunji wey talk say him no like to dey watch Nollywood movie e Pele ooo shebi you big pass Wizz abi.”

@Oladimeji0105: “This man and him feelings ehn, e suppose share him dealer number give us ooo cause no be clear eye him take talk this one cause e no fit ever happen, we go just dey wait for that one day.”

@KingFemoux: “This guy always giving Nigerians their flowers, but de never appreciated him. Wiz Forever, fc til I leave planet earth.”

@JudahDDream: “See as Wizkid just projected Nollywood fine fine! If na we,na abuse we go dey abuse dem.”

@iamCozee: “see how bold he spoke about nollywood, makes me want to go watch a couple movies now.”

@BLAZE_DAOSCAR: “Werey wan come pack awards for movie industry too.”