I Would’ve Been A Pastor If I Wasn’t Acting – Deyemi

Popular Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has revealed the profession he would have been doing if he was not in the movie industry.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pulse, Okanlawon disclosed that if he didn’t choose acting as a career, he would have become a pastor.

He said, “I don’t think I can call it a career path, it would have been more of a calling. I think I would have been a pastor (if I wasn’t an actor)”

He said contrary to speculations that he is abusive because of some of the movie roles he had played, he is against domestic violence.

The actor said the most ridiculous rumours he has heard about himself is that he is “expensive to hire.”

He, however, added that it isn’t a rumour.