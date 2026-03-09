I Would’ve Been A Billionaire If I Want – Omotola

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has disclosed that her commitment to personal values prevented her from becoming a billionaire.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Afropolitan Show, the 48-year-old mother of four reflected on some of the difficult decisions she made throughout her career.

According to Omotola, she encountered several opportunities that promised huge financial rewards but required her to compromise her principles.

READ ALSO

However, she stated that she chose to walk away from such deals, stressing that staying true to her values was more important than the money attached to them.

“If I wanted to be a billionaire It would have been easy because I have been in situations where no one would have known, and I would have taken things and compromised my stands, but I would say no, and I would walk away.

“Many times, and some of those people are even watching me today,” she said.