I Would’ve Also Implemented Report –Obi

National leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has welcomed the decision by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to implement the Steve Oronsaye Report, and said it is in line with his own campaign manifesto. Obi, who reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s plan to adopt the report, however, advised against rushing the implementation “just because those that will be directly affected are mostly civil servants.”

He advised that: “A very deep understanding of the workings of the federal bureaucracy will be required to effectively implement the report.” The former presidential candidate of the Party, noted on his X platform yesterday, that he told an audience on October 5, 2022 at Harvard University, that he would implement the Oronsaye report if he becomes president.

He stated that being in opposition does not warrant blind and thoughtless criticism. “Whenever the government takes the right decision, we should agree and if need be, propose related or even better ideas to move the nation forward,” he added. The LP national leader described the implementation of the report as one of the best ways to make governance efficient, cost-effective and productive. “I have always been an advocate of the three critical components of the Oronsaye report, which are:

i) drastically cutting the cost of governance;

ii) eliminating the overlapping of responsibilities to ensure that responsibilities are appropriately domiciled;

and iii) increasing efficiency and effectiveness, which will increase productivity,” he stated.

Obi added that although the implementation of the report is long overdue, the government should go further and cut the cost of governance across board. According to him: “Having found it imperative to implement the report, the government should now do away with the bogus and needless wastage of our scarce resources on frivolous issues, and deploy such funds to the critical areas of education, health, and pulling people out of poverty.”