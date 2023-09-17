I Wouldn’t Have Divorced My Husband if We Had Children –Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she would have stayed in her marriage to her ex- husband Maje Ayida if they had children. She made this disclosure on her podcast stressing that she harbours no judgment for women who stay in toxic marriages for the sake of their children.

The media personality said she would have done the same because she would not want to inflict the trauma on their children. Makinwa said, “A lot of women stay in unhealthy marriages for the children. For the longest, you hear so many women say things like, ‘the marriage is done but I only stay for my kids.

And I’m going to be honest here, if I have had a kid while I was married, I may have been one of those women.” Referring to her personal trauma from losing her parents at just eight years old and constantly thinking of what her life would have been like if they were present, she noted that she would not want the children to do the same.

In her words, “Because I also had the trauma of losing both parents at the age of 8. I mean, I was adopted. I have a great life which I’m thankful for but there were times that I wondered what life could have possibly been like if that didn’t happen.

So, for the sake of my children, I may have had to compromise just because I wanted them to have mum and dad. I may have been one of these women. So, I’m not even judging anyone right here.” Going on, Makinwa added that she would have done things differently back then if she had the knowledge that she does now.

“I was young at the time. If I was at this age, a lot of decisions I took, I probably would not have taken. Because now I’m wiser and have a better understanding of life,” she added. Makinwa got married to fitness entrepreneur Ayida in 2014, but the marriage ended in 2017 allegedly because he allegedly cheated on her.