I Would Rather Give My Husband A Kidney Than My Father –Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has stated that in a hypothetical situation if she was left to choose who to give her kidney to between her father and her husband, she would save her husband.

Daniels was asked the make-believe question on the set of her new movie Switching Places, and without a second thought, she responded noting that she would choose to save her husband over her father for the sake of her children. The actress stressed that she would rather go through the hurt of being without her own father than her children.

She said: “They say a mother’s love can outweigh anything, if I have children with my husband I think it is only right to give my children a future with their father because I love my children. So I will starve myself the joy and privileges of having a father but I will not starve my children.

So I can take the pain and let my father go but my children would never suffer that same fate. I will save my children’s father.” Daniels has been a mother since 2020 and currently has two children for her husband, politician Ned Nwoko, both of whom were born on the same day two years apart.

Her first son Munir is three years old and her baby boy Khalifa is a year old. Her marriage to Nwoko was indeed very controversial back in 2019, given that she was only 19 years old and her significant other was 59 years old at the time.