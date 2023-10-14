I Would Have Been an Actress but for My Love for Track and Field – Madojiemu

She was at Athens 2004 Olympic Games where she competed in the women 4x400m alongside Ngozi Nwokocha, Gloria Amuche Nwosu, Halimat Ismaila, Christy Ekpukhon and Lade Akinremi. Currently based in Australia, former Nigeria’s female quartermiler, Princess Mabel Madojiemu, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said Nigeria must put more efforts in grassroots sports development. Excerpts:

What informed your decision to sponsor U-15 competition yearly?

We believe in the power of youth development and supporting sponsoring young athletes. By the U-15 competition yearly, we aim to provide a platform for young talents to showcase their skills and nurture their potential in track and field.

Tell us about the athletes coming out from your U-15 events?

Princess Mabel Madojiemu Athletics U-15 events have produced some exceptional athletes who have gone on to achieve great success in their careers. These athletes have shown immense dedication, talent, and determination, and we are proud to have played a part in their development.

How has it been investing in track and field?

Investing in track and field has been an incredibly rewarding journey for us. It has provided us with the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the sport, while also creating avenues for athletes to showcase their talents and excel. We are especially grateful for the support and dedication of former athletes like Friday Enoyo, Oyiki, and others who have played a significant role in promoting athletics, particularly at the grassroots level. Their contributions have been invaluable in shaping the future of the sport.

What would you say have been the problem of Track and Field in Nigeria?

The problems facing track and field in Nigeria are multifaceted. Some of the key challenges include a lack of adequate infrastructure, limited funding, inadequate coaching and training facilities, and a need for better grassroots development programmes. Addressing these issues will bring about rapid growth and success for the sport.

What would you say about the recent Youth Games in Delta?

The recent Youth Games in Delta was a fantastic showcase of young talents. It was inspiring to witness the passion, skill, and sportsmanship displayed by the athletes. The event provided a platform for young athletes to compete and gain valuable experience, and it was a step forward in fostering the development of sports in the country.

What is your view abut Delta State as host of the Youth Games and what it means to the athletes?

I really want to commend Delta State for what they are doing for sports in Nigeria. They have been a pathway for talent hunt and discovery and by hosting the Youth Games, they have demonstrated that. It is of note that the state have been assisting in the production of budding young talents by playing host to the Games in Nigeria. It clearly shows the interest our leaders have in the growth of sports in Nigeria. The Games will further throw up athletes such as Mary Onyali, Madojiemu, Ese Brume, Tobi Amusan and others for the state and Nigeria in general.

Your state Edo has a former Olympian, Yusuf Alli, in charge of sports, do you think this is a way to go to develop sports?

Having a former Olympian like Yusuf Alli in charge of sports in Edo state is definitely a positive step towards developing sports. His experience and knowledge of the sport can be invaluable in guiding and nurturing young athletes. He has been there at the top and he can as well serve as role model to the young athletes, not only in track and field but other sports. They will be like, if he was able to get to that stage in his life, they can also do that and even surpass his achievement. For me, that’s a good step by the state government.

What has been the support from other ex-athletes in developing sports/track and field in their states?

The support from other ex-athletes in developing sports and track and field in their states has been crucial. Their expertise, guidance, and mentorship have played a significant role in nurturing young talent and creating a positive sporting environment. Their involvement helps to inspire and motivate the next generation of athletes. We have so many of them into different programmes just to promote sports in the country.

Personally, how did you come into sport?

I came into sport through a combination of passion, talent, and dedication. I discovered my love for athletics at a young age during school inter house back in high school. I won multiple events then and I was discovered by Edo State athletics coach (Jawara). That was how it all started and I continue to put in all my efforts to achieve something through it which I am grateful for today.

Why athletics and not other sports?

Athletics has always been a sport that captivated me. The combination of speed, strength, technique, and mental fortitude required in track and field fascinated me. I was drawn to the individual nature of the sport and the opportunity to push my own limits and strive for personal excellence. It was not easy at start, but I continue to strive for perfection and grown to get to the top.

What was your parents’ reaction to your decision to take athletics as a job?

My parents (especially my grandma of blessed memory’s) were initially concerned about my decision to pursue athletics as a career. They worried about the challenges and uncertainties that come with being athlete, a professional. However, once they saw my dedication, passion, and progress in the sport, they became supportive and proud of my decision.

If you have not been an athlete, what do you think you would have done?

If I hadn’t pursued a career as an athlete, I strongly believe that I would have been drawn towards a career in acting. The world of acting has always captivated me, and I find the idea of expressing emotions and stories telling through performance incredibly appealing.

What has been the experience like for you in track and field?

The experience of being an athlete has been incredibly rewarding. It has taught me discipline, perseverance, and the importance of setting and working towards goals. It has allowed me to travel, compete against some of the best athletes in the world, and represent my country. It has also provided me with lifelong friendships and unforgettable memories.

Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games, African championship, which one would you say you enjoy most?

Each competition has its own unique charm and significance, but if I had to choose, I would say the Olympic Games hold a special place in my heart. The coming together of athletes from all over the world, and the spirit of camaraderie and unity is truly inspiring. The opportunity to compete on such a grand stage is a dream come true for any athlete.

That’s the biggest stage for sport because you will meet the best of the best from all the countries around the world in various sports. You learn from some; you became friends with some and it goes on like that. Some of them you might never meet if not for the Olympics, so I am grateful for competing at the Olympics.

Can you tell us the difference between your days and what we have now in the country?

The difference between my days as an athlete and the current state of athletics in the country is notable. There has been progress in terms of infrastructure, funding, and support for athletes. However, there is still room for improvement, particularly in grassroots development, coaching, and talent identification programmes. There is need to invest more in getting them from the grassroots and expose them to better infrastructure so they can be world beater.

It was not a good outing at the last World Championships in Budapest, what do you think went wrong?

The last World Championships in Budapest was indeed a challenging outing for our team. There could be various factors that contributed to our performance, such as injuries, lack of adequate preparation. It is important for us to evaluate the performance, learn from it, and make the necessary adjustments to improve in the future. We have the Olympics coming and we must prepare the athletes well and put them in the right frame of mind.

What do we need to do to get better especially with African Games and Olympic Games coming up next year?

To get better, we need a comprehensive approach that includes increased investment in grassroots development, enhanced training facilities and coaching, better coordination between sports federations, and a focus on talent identification and nurturing. It is crucial to prioritize the long-term development of athletes and provide them with the necessary support and resources to succeed.

What are you into since your retirement from active days as an athlete?

After retiring from my active days as an athlete, I have been actively engaged in various endeavors within the sports realm. This includes mentoring young athletes, working on initiatives aimed at fostering the growth and development of track and field, and cur- rently, I am also involved in mental health care.