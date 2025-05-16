I Would Have Been A Journalist If I Wasn’t A Musician – Davido

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he would have been a journalist if he wasn’t a musician.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with 96.1 The Beat, Atlanta, while explaining why he does press and media promotion than a lot of his colleagues.

Davido said, “I like promo, I like conversations. A lot of people don’t know that I studied marketing apart from business management. I like to market myself, I love to talk. If I had a podcast, I talk for like three to four days (laughs).

“I just feel like it’s part of being an artist. A lot of big artists don’t do press but I do because I can talk. But some people just don’t want to talk. When people meet me, I like to have conversations, I like to know things, I like information. Even at home, I’m also researching. If I wasn’t doing music, I will definitely be in journalism.

“A lot of people in my position would just sit down and let everything work for them. People be asking me why I got the most followers, it’s because I’m working.

“I know how hard Beyonce will work with all the money she got.”

