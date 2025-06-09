I Work With Civil Servants Who Understand My Vision – Wike

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said that he is achieving success in his works, because he works only with civil servants who understand his vision.

Wike explained this on Monday in Abuja, shortly after he inspected some completed projects, including the rehabilitated International Conference Centre and roads, also billed for commissioning by President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister stated that after communicating his vision clearly, he does not hesitate to do away with any civil servant who fails to align with the rules that lead to success.

He also noted that working with people to get the desired results, depends on how much a leader is able to communicate his goals.

“I work closely with civil servants who understand the vision and are committed to achieving it. If someone is not performing well, I take decisive action. It’s not about dictating, but about communicating and setting clear expectations”, he said.

According to him, “Everything revolves around leadership. When leadership sets clear goals and objectives, and is committed to achieving them, success is assured.

“ Financial management is crucial. No one has unlimited resources, but prudent management is key.

“Bureaucracy can be a challenge, but when you communicate your vision clearly and set expectations, people understand what needs to be done. Leadership is essential. Without it, you can’t achieve anything.”

Share