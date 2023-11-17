I Work Hard To Create Art For Guys To Term It Diabolical – Rema

Nigerian sensational singer, Rema has lectured those attributing his art display at O2 Arena to be diabolical as he school them on his heritage.

Reacting to all of the allegations, Rema emphasized that he has worked so hard on his art that people attribute it to something diabolical.

It would be recalled that mixed reactions trailed Rema’s outfit and exhibition at his O2 Arena concert in London where he wore a mask and mounted on a stationary horse which gave off different impressions.

According to him, a lot would be made clearer if only people would Google where he’s from and the colours and arts displayed at the show are his heritage.

He wrote, “DAY 1 RAVERS HELP EDUCATE THE NEW RAVERS THAT I BEEN ON THIS BAT SHIT FOR A LONG TIME.

“Y’ALL WOULD HAVE SO MUCH CLARITY IF YOU EASILY GOOGLE WHERE I’M FROM, AND WHAT THE KEY COLOURS OF MY HERITAGE ARE. WHAT FLIES IN THE SKIES OF BENIN EVERY EVENING ETC.

AS I EVOLVE MY EXECUTION WILL EVOLVE. UNAPOLOGETICALLY . PLS KNOW YOUR ARTIST.

“IT’S WHY I DO INTERVIEWS.

“AND THAT ILLUMINATI TALK IS TRASH I WORK TOO HARD TO CREATE ART FOR YOU GUYS TO GIVE THE GLORY TO SOME DIABOLICAL SHIT. DEAD IT NOW.

JESUS IS KING.”