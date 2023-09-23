I Work As Painter, Mechanic Before Sydney Talker Signed Me – Khaid

Fast-rising singer, Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, better known as Khaid, has revealed that he did several menial jobs before Sydney Talker signed him to his imprint, Neville Records.

The 18-year-old singer while narrating her struggles before stardom said, “I have worked as a painter and car mechanic at different times before hitting stardom”.

Speaking in a recent interview with Hip TV programme, Trending, hosted by reality star, Kim Oprah, Khaid further disclosed that he had always known that he was destined for greatness, stressing that the menial jobs he did were just part of the process.

He said, “I see everything as programming. At that time when I was a car mechanic, I knew it was just programmed for me to be there at that time. I knew it was necessary for me to be there at that time.

“I knew that was not where I was going to be forever. But I just knew it was necessary for me to go through that process either for something that’s coming in the future or something that’s gonna happen at that time.

“I knew it was a process at that time. And I vibed with the process until I got to where I felt like is where I’m going to.”