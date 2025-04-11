I Won’t Try To Convince Osimhen To Join Chelsea Again – Mikel

Share

Former Super Eagles and Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi, has said he won’t try to persuade Victor Osimhen to join Chelsea anymore, after making efforts in the past.

Mikel, who won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, has often criticised the club’s attacking options since last season.

He has made it clear that Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson is not good enough to lead the attack under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Although Jackson didn’t take Mikel’s comments well, the former Super Eagles captain still believes Chelsea should do everything they can to sign Osimhen.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel praised Osimhen’s fighting spirit, saying: “ H i s hunger and ambition on the pitch is rare. He has the a r r o g a n c e and aggression needed to succeed as a top striker in the Premier League.

I can see him forming a great partnership at Chelsea.” However, Mikel also said he has done his part and it’s now up to the club. “I’ve said what I have to say. If the club decides not to go for him, that’s up to them.

Osimhen has many options. Good luck to him and good luck to Chelsea. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.”

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has had a great season, scoring 28 goals and giving five assists in 32 matches.

Mikel admitted he tried to stop Osimhen from moving to Saudi Arabia in the summer, hoping he’d choose Chelsea instead.

