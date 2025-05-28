I Won’t Sign New Contract Unless Lookman Stays – Atalanta Coach

Share

Atalanta head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has told the club he will not sign a new contract unless they keep at least two of his key players – including Nigerian star, Ademola Lookman.

Gasperini’s current deal ends on June 30, and although Atalanta wants him to stay after nine successful years, he has placed a strong condition before signing an extension.

According to Soccernet.ng, the coach wants a clear promise that the club won’t sell two of Lookman, Ederson, or Mateo Retegui. All three players have been linked with moves to big clubs in Europe.

Lookman, in particular, is attracting interest from top teams like Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Juventus.

He had already been linked with a move last year, and this summer, many expect him to finally leave. Ederson is also on the radar of clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Juventus.

Retegui is being watched by Chelsea and Arsenal. Gasperini, who has built a strong team with limited resources, wants to keep his top talents to remain competitive.

Losing two or more of them could weaken the squad, and that’s why he’s asking for guarantees before renewing his contract. Lookman, who is now 27 and in his prime, needs to make a smart decision about his next move.

He’s had a great time at Atalanta and even won the CAF Player of the Year award. But he’s expected to take a big step in his career now – either by returning to the Premier League.

