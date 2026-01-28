I Won’t See You Again, Ndidi Mourns As Father Dies In Car Crash

Tragedy struck Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi as he lost his father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal car accident on Monday. The retired military officer was involved in a crash in Umunede, Delta State, and was rushed to a hospital in Agbor, where he was pronounced dead.

Ndidi’s club, Besiktas, confirmed the sad news yesterday, expressing deep sorrow over the loss. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our footballer Wilfred Ndidi’s esteemed father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident,” the Turkish side said. “May Allah grant mercy to the deceased; we extend our condolences to Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and loved ones.”

The loss comes just weeks after Ndidi led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he also scored his first international goal against Tunisia.

He revealed at the time that his goal celebration, inspired by former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu, was dedicated to his father. Ndidi expressed heartbreak over the sudden loss. “The celebration came from my dad because he was always talking about Kanu Nwankwo,” he said.

“So I just thought about my dad and did it for him.” On social media, Ndidi wrote emotionally: “Eeraq, you called me this morning with excitement in your voice, but deep down, it was goodbye… What about the things we talked about that we will never speak of again? Only memories remain.”