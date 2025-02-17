I Won’t Scrap LCDAs – Aiyedatiwa

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ruled out the possibility of scrapping the 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) created from the existing 18 local government areas of the state.

Despite the Supreme Court’s directive that allocations be paid directly to constitutionally recognized local governments, Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed that the LCDAs have come to stay.

Speaking during the inauguration of local government chairmen, vice chairmen, and 203 councillors, the governor emphasized the need to sustain the newly created LCDAs.

“Let me reiterate that the 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) have come to stay. They are a creation of law, designed to bring government closer to the people of Ondo State.

“We have a collective duty to ensure their survival. At all times, they must enjoy mutual trust and inclusivity from the parent local governments,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa urged the newly inaugurated local government officials to align with the development agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.

“As we embark on this new journey, I invite our newly elected chairmen and vice chairmen, along with their teams, to join forces with us in driving our well-thought-out policy thrust.

“Your leadership will be instrumental in delivering the dividends of good governance at the grassroots level. Together, we must provide basic amenities, address infrastructure needs, and improve public services.

“We envision a future where our local government areas serve as beacons of development, ensuring that our people have access to quality healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.

“I urge you to embrace the ‘People First’ governance approach, prioritizing transparency, accountability, and the needs of our citizens.

“Let us join hands to build a brighter future for our people. Together, we can achieve greatness and deliver the good governance that our people deserve.

“I look forward to working closely with each of you to achieve this noble goal,”* he added.

The governor further reminded the newly sworn-in officials of the high expectations placed on them.

“The expectations of our people are very high, and you cannot afford to disappoint them. To whom much is given, much is expected.

“As servant-leaders, you must innovate and be driven by a passion for the welfare and prosperity of our people.

“You must be deliberate about the development of your local government areas.

“In discharging your duties, ensure collaboration with the legislative councils and career public servants while remaining accountable to the people.

“Listen to their voices, feel their pains, and respond to their needs appropriately,” Aiyedatiwa urged.

