I Won’t Miss Any Competition This Year – Amusan

World Record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, has said she is not going to miss any race this calendar year after struggling during the first half of last year. Amusan, who shined at the ongoing African Games in Ghana said since she is healthy and, will continue to showcase her God-given talent. “I am just thankful to be healthy out here and to showcase my God-given talent,” she said.

“I remember that last year I struggled throughout the first half of the season, I tore my arm hamstring, and my knee was almost out of my body, it was a lot for me, but I kept showing up. “This year that I am healthy, I am not leaving out any track meet, I am going to attend every competition out there by God’s grace. I am not going to take any competition for granted.”

The Commonwealth Games champion when asked of her advice to young girls who look up to her as a role model, said they should not allow anyone to end their dreams. According to her, there will be so many hurdles to cross, but lazy and chickenhearted don’t excel and they must give it their all. She added: “Don’t let anyone tell you that you cannot do it, not even your lazy self because of the doubt, the chickenhearted don’t win hurdles, don’t let anyone out there downplay your dream, definitely you can make it.”