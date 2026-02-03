Hollywood actress and singer, Keke Palmer has revealed that she prefers to keep her independence in romantic relationships, saying she does not want to live with a partner, even if she gets married.

The 32-year-old Akeelah and the Bee star shared her views while appearing on Today with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on Monday, February 2, where she was promoting her Peacock series The ‘Burbs.

The conversation began after the hosts discussed a growing dating trend in which people talk about major life issues, such as marriage, politics and having children, on their first date.

Palmer praised the idea, saying it helps reveal real compatibility early. “I think that’s actually good. Just get it out of the way,” she said. “Sometimes you talk to somebody and never discuss anything real.”

During a playful role-play of a first date, Hager asked Palmer if she wanted children. While Palmer is already a mother to her two-year-old son, Leodis, she revealed a firm boundary.

“I could be open, but one thing you need to know is I never want to live together. I like my alone time,” she said, adding that she was speaking honestly about her personal views.

Citing Whoopi Goldberg, Palmer explained, “She once said, ‘ don’t want nobody in my house, and I feel that. Married, even.”

She suggested alternative arrangements, such as living nearby, in separate houses, or even on the same property but in different spaces. “At best, separate rooms,” she said.

Palmer also joked that she would not want to share a bathroom and believes separate living keeps relationships exciting. “I want to go over to my man’s house,” she laughed. “Over there, hi husband!”