I Won’t Jeopardise My Relationship With Messi — Mascherano

New Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has vowed to maintain his friendship with former Barcelona colleagues like Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

The Herons chose to shake up their backroom staff after their unexpected early exit from the MLS playoffs in 2024, as Tata Martino left the manager’s job after being in charge of the team for the last two seasons.

The MLS club acted swiftly after the Argentine’s departure as they hired former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Mascherano as their new head coach.

This will be Mascherano’s maiden coaching stint in senior football as the 40-year-old had only managed youth teams of the Argentina national side.

The new Inter Miami boss has his task cut out but he will have some friendly faces in former Blaugrana team-mates Messi, Luis Suarez, Busquets and Jordi Alba in the dressing room.

