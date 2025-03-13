I Won’t Ever Turn My Back Against APC – Buhari

Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed never to turn his back on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that gave him two terms in office.

Buhari made this commitment in a press release made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday, March 13.

New Telegraph reports that tongues have been wrangling in political circles of Buhari’s commitment to the party following the disclosure by his political ally and ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that his decision to dump the riling party for the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) got Buhari’s endorsement.

Shehu wrote: “Without referring to any individual, a cast of characters or issues, principles and ideals currently being discussed by party leaders at various levels, the former President, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated what he said times without number in the past that he is member of the All Progressives Congress, APC and would like to be addressed as a loyal member of the party.

“He says he wants to leave no one in doubt that he would never turn his back to the party that gave him two terms of office and would do whatever he can to popularize it.

“I am an APC member and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means.” Buhari said.

“He went on to add that at present, he has nothing but gratitude for the support that the party gave him before and during his tenure as president, which he considers the highest honor, and would never ask for anything more.

He further stated that the pains taken by the founding fathers of the party to establish a strong party to protect our constitution and democracy as a system of government are worthy sacrifices that should be cherished and nurtured.”

