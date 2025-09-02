‘I Won’t Ever Take Our Shared Bond For Granted,’ Shettima Assures Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured President Bola Tinubu that he will never take the bond they share for granted.

Shettima stated this in a message of gratitude to the President and other prominent Nigerians who felicitated with him on his 59th birthday on Tuesday.

He wrote: “The true measure of every man lies not in the monuments he builds, nor in the fleeting vanities of power, but in the quality of minds around him and in the thoughts they hold of him. Today, as I reflect upon the cascade of goodwill messages that reached me from across Nigeria and beyond, I see life breathed into this eternal truth.

“I am deeply moved by the kind words and generous outpouring of prayers and goodwill, particularly from my boss, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and our beloved mother of the nation, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of my 59th birthday.

“Mr. President, your heartfelt message, steeped in warmth and comradeship, has touched me profoundly. This feeling, as you well know, is mutual. The bond we share, anchored in loyalty and service, is one I will never take for granted. I have watched you shoulder the burden of difficult choices at critical moments, steering our nation through turbulent waters into a harbour of stability that promises abundance.

“To serve alongside you, under your visionary and people-centred leadership, in shaping the destiny of our great nation through the Renewed Hope Agenda, is both an honour and a lifelong lesson in courage and statesmanship.

“I must also extend my deepest appreciation to our State Governors, Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members of the House of Representatives, cabinet members, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community figures, and the countless Nigerians from every walk of life who have reached out with words of kindness. Your prayers and solidarity remind me, once more, of the sacred responsibility that public service imposes upon us.

“As I meditate on these tokens of goodwill, I am renewed in purpose and fortified in spirit. I remain convinced, as does Mr. President, that Nigeria’s greatest days are ahead of us. With unity of will, clarity of vision, and fidelity to our shared aspirations, we shall overcome our trials and bequeath to coming generations a nation that is secure, prosperous, and just. Thank you all, and may God continue to bless our dear country.”