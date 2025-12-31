I Won’t Be Criminalised For Rejecting APC – Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has said he would not allow anybody to criminalise him just because he refused to join the ruling party of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as the Governor described the situation as growing political intolerance, persecution and misuse of state power, warning that such actions pose serious threats to peace, security and democratic stability in Nigeria.

Speaking when he received a delegation from the Safety Institute of Nigeria led by Mr Marquin at Exco Chamber, Government House, on Wednesday, Governor Mohammed expressed concern over what he called the irony of governance in the country, where leaders who attempt to work for the people are often vilified and criminalised for political reasons.

He lamented that despite enjoying constitutional immunity, some of his close aides and family members have allegedly been arrested and detained without justification, describing the situation as an abuse of due process and the rule of law.

The governor also accused political opponents of deliberately tarnishing his image through false allegations of terrorism and financial mismanagement, stressing that such claims were unfounded and politically motivated.

“I won’t allow anybody to criminalise me because I’m not in their party And I refuse to join their party and I will not join the APC.

“My family members, my officials have been taking like anything locked up Without any reason”,.

According to him, his administration has continued to deliver on its mandate despite limited resources, even as critics accuse the state government of misappropriating funds that, he said, were never fully released by the Federal Government.

“We have not been provided with adequate infrastructure funding, yet expectations remain high. In spite of these challenges, we continue to work for the people,” he said.

The governor further warned against rising intolerance in the polity, particularly in the North, noting that persistent harassment, intimidation and political hostility could undermine national security and unity.

He emphasised that his administration remains committed to humility, modesty and responsible leadership, adding that it would not be provoked into reckless political conduct.

Reaffirming his support for the Presidency and the Federal Government, the governor said cooperation and partnership remain essential for national development and poverty reduction.

He disclosed that the state has benefited from international support and development partnerships, which, he said, are being judiciously utilised to improve governance and reduce hardship among citizens.

“We need nothing more than good governance. Nigeria must be lifted out of poverty, and the pains of the people must be reduced,” he stated.

The governor concluded by calling for peace, tolerance and respect for democratic principles, stressing that political differences should never be resolved through persecution or intimidation.