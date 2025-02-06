I Won’t Attend Upcoming G20 Meeting In S’Africa – US Secretary Of State

Share

On Wednesday, the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said he wouldn’t be attending the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa scheduled to hold on Thursday, February 20.

New Telegraph recalls that Rubio’s decision is coming days after President Donald Trump slammed South Africa’s land policies.

President Trump had said he would cut all US funding to South Africa, calling its land reform efforts a “Human rights violation.”

In response, the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa rejected Trump’s remarks, stressing that his country had not “Confiscated land.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said the government also dismissed claims that the Expropriation Act was aimed at seizing land in the country.

Rubio cited concerns over the country’s policies, including land reforms and its “anti-American stance.”

Amid the ongoing drama, Rutio in a post via his X account said,“South Africa is doing very bad things. I will NOT attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

“South Africa is doing very bad things—expropriating private property and using G20 to promote ‘solidarity, equality, & sustainability.’ In other words: DEI and climate change.

“My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism.”

The G20 summit billed to hold in Johannesburg on 20–21 February is the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

