I Won’t Apologise, Ex- Spanish FA Boss Insists

The former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales resigned from his role on Sunday and explained his reasoning in an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored after weeks of mounting criticism and calls for him to step down.

Rubiales admitted he could not continue his work following the kiss incident, which Spain forward Hermoso said was not consensual, after the country’s 1-0 Women’s World Cup final win over England on August 20.

However, in the full interview on TalkTV, the 46-year-old insisted the kiss was “mutual” and said he was not concerned about potentially facing criminal charges – with the ex-RFEF president being summoned to appear before a court in Spain after prosecutors opened a case against him for “the crimes of sexual assault and coercion”.