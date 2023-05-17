I Won Delta Guber Poll, Must Reclaim My Mandate, Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Wednesday, declared that he won the March 18 Delta State governorship election and vowed that he would retrieve his stolen mandate from the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori.

Omo-Agege reiterated his claim to victory in the governorship race two months after losing out in the Delta State Governorship election, insisting that he would reclaim his alleged stolen mandate.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had declared Oborevwori of the PDP as the winner with 360,234 votes, which was over 120, 000 votes above 240, 229 votes reportedly scored by Omo-Agege in the election.

However, Omo-Agege while granting audience to some of his constituents from Delta Central at the National Assembly in Abuja, said that the result declared by INEC was a ruse that could not stand the test of litigation.

“I won the Delta Governorship election conducted in March this year by INEC, clean and clear. All the manipulations carried out by PDP in collaboration with some staff of INEC, have been exposed and will be used as exhibits in the court of law.

“I am determined to fight it all the way because the real valid votes scored by me in the election, are more than enough to declare me as the governor-elect”, he said.

On the visitation made to him by his constituents from Ndokwa over the facilitation of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Kwale Community, Omo-Agege said President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, should be thanked for the feat.

He added that he made the facilitation without any consultation or collaboration with anybody in Delta State.

“I didn’t do it in consultation with anybody. I did it all by myself. If anybody should be thanked for the University, it should be President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu”, he said.

He however admonished the Hon Mercy Almona-Isei-led delegation from Ndokwa/ Ukwuani that compensation should not be attached to the 100 hectares of land donated for the University, saying “the issue of ownership of shrine or farm, should not arise from any quarters.