I Won Because It’s My Time, Not Out Of Pity – Ilebaye

The winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars, Ilebaye Odiniya has said contrary to people’s opinion she won the reality TV show because it is her time to win, not out of pity.

Ilebaye made this known while clarifying the misconception of being supported on the show out of pity, particularly due to the fact of being the youngest of all.

It would be recalled that the housemates speculated that the 22-year-old housemate, played on their emotions and that of the viewers to secure pity votes.

Speaking in a recent interview with Lagos Talks 91.3 radio, the BBNaija All Stars winner clarified the speculations surrounding her win, Ilebaye noted that she was supported because it’s her time.

The radio host asked, “Do you think you were supported because you were fragile while everyone else was older, bigger, and stronger than you?”

In response, the Gen Z baddie as she is fondly called said, “To me, I feel it’s because they have this love for me; not because I am the underdog. They have this genuine love for me and they know I should be the one to win the money and it’s my time.”

Reactions trailing Ilebaye’s interview;

smallgirlnora wrote: “I voted for her because she was herself and acted her age, took accountability, owned up to her mistakes, didn’t hold grudges and despite everything she was always happy.”

big_rhennie said: “Exactly let the haters rest Abeg ”

i_am_onyi_empire opined: “I didn’t vote for Ilebaye because of pity. She’s to me, the only housemate that kept her true self, acted her age and took accountability for her words and actions. Every other housemate misunderstood her and made her a target, especially with the fact that she was carrying two strikes along.”

singularity_bl penned: “Everyone was crying that you are being bullied, that was how you got noticed. You didn’t really serve content, just tears, poking and manipulation. “Is it because I’m the youngest here” lmao”

Watch the video below: