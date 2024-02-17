I Wish to Move To a Big Club But No Deal Yet –Nwabali

XIn this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali expressed his disappointment over losing to hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON). However, he mentioned that the team is determined to make a comeback in the 2025 edition of the tournament in Morocco.

Against all odds, the Super Eagles went all the way to the final of the AFCON. At that point, all Nigerians wanted the team to win, but it didn’t happen. You are certainly very disappointed that you guys couldn’t do it….

To be honest, it was very tough for us. We were not happy because we had beaten the hosts in the group stage, and we wanted to do everything to beat them again. We would have loved to have lost the group stage game and won in the final, but we will take it the way it came because it is football. We hope our next outing will be better. There are a lot of matches before us to play, the World Cup qualifiers and all that, but we can also return next time to win the tournament. You certainly had a great AFCON, but it is shocking to know you were just coming into the team for the first time, only weeks before the tournament, how were you able to cope with so many expectations on your shoulders? It is difficult when you are playing a big tournament like that for the first time. It was difficult, but to be honest with you, I was able to cope very well with the help of my teammates.

These guys tried for me; they guided me. Apart from my teammates, the management of the team really guided me. It is really difficult to be on that stage for the first time, but I considered my performance as the role I had to play in this team because we have a lot of talented players here, the defenders are very good, and everyone is doing their part well. I tried to find a way around the challenges but as the competition went on, I kept on improving because of my teammates, who always tell me that ‘you can do better, we have seen you in training, we have seen you in a couple of friendly games, just be yourself, play your football.’ So, people always talk about how I play my football, the confidence…

But where is that confidence coming from?

To be honest, it came from my teammates. We have a lot of leaders in the team who always guided me even when things were not going well, they went the extra mile to talk to me even before I received instruction from the coaches, and they would tell me what to do because they have been there before, so I really appreciate them a lot, I give them credit for all I did in the tournament.

Would you say your football career is following the trajectory you want, given the way you have cemented your spot as the Eagles’ number one goalkeeper?

In football, you have to start somewhere. I didn’t just find myself on a big stage like this. People have talked about my performance and what I do in South Africa, and I know I am just starting. Interestingly, I didn’t start as a goalkeeper, I was an outfield player, and a striker before a coach who discovered me at Go Round converted me to a goal- keeper after a good performance at a competition. I paid my due in the Nigerian league before I travelled out, I just left the country one year and a few months ago. I passed through the process. I played in the whole division in the Nigerian league and won on the whole, I remember when I started with Go Round FC, many people didn’t know I went to Sharks of Port Harcourt in my early days as a professional footballer, but it didn’t work out well there, so, I returned to Go Round and helped them win the lower league. I joined Enyimba, and I also won the top league with them.

Some people still believe you were not really tested at the tournament; do you think you have won them over now?

For me, I don’t see those things as a big deal because when you are working, some of your fans will still need you to do more. So I don’t allow such things to affect me; they serve as motivation to get me to work harder. I know that with time we are going to win them over. We didn’t win the Nations Cup, but most people agreed that the team did well. I look forward to the future, I want to keep helping the team and make Nigerians happy, that is my focus.

All of what we saw of you at AFCON certainly wouldn’t have been possible if coach Jose Peseiro hadn’t shown up at your club and handed you a call-up. What is your impression of the coach?

When the coach called me to inform me that he was coming to my club to visit me, it was just like a dream come true. To get a call from a coach, one of the biggest coaches in Africa, to come and see me was a big motivation for me. I was thrilled and filled with joy at the prospect of teaming up with the amazing group of Super Eagles players. Being called up to represent Nigeria was a great honour and I was proud to have been considered worthy of being part of that great group. Peseiro is an excellent coach; he knows how to get the best out of his players, and he is like a father to us. He is perfect at making his players understand his tactics and focus, and all of us are always very excited to work with him.

But this AFCON was not the first time you featured for the Eagles, your first experience was not quite memorable…

It was a match played by the second-string Super Eagles team against Mexico, which we lost 4-0. I can remember it happened three years ago, and there was a mistake at that time. I thought coming back to the Super Eagles would be tough, and that chance might never come, but I am so happy now that I have been able to bounce back. However, I found the experience to be valuable as it motivated me to work harder and improve my game. My philosophy has always been to keep pushing myself and take advantage of opportunities that come my way, even when others may not give me a chance.

The Super Eagles faced criticism from fans after losing the final, with Alex Iwobi seeming to be the victim of cyberbullying. How does that make you feel?

We understand how Nigerians felt about the loss to Cote d’Ivoire. As I mentioned earlier, we were really hoping to win the cup and gave our best effort to bring it home. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out the way we wanted, and we know how frustrated our fans are. We were surprised by the amount of criticism directed at Iwobi. We played as a team and lost as a team, so it’s unfair to single out one player for the blame. Such criticism can be hurtful and demoralizing, and we should always remember that we are humans with different strengths and weaknesses. I believe that if such criticism were directed at me, it would affect me negatively as well. We need to support each other, even when things don’t go as expected, because football can be unpredictable, and even the best players can have bad days.

Our fans need to understand this. How would you describe the heroic welcome Mr President gave the team? Honestly, I did not expect such a heroic welcome from the president; I imagined what we would get if we had won the AFCON.

What’s the future for you?

A lot of people have been sending me messages that they wish I went to Europe and bigger clubs. They are good wishes but I take one step at a time, I don’t like rushing into things; I must go back to my club. For now, there is no deal, I know that a lot of people want me to go to a bigger club and I wish such a deal would come but there is no deal yet and I will have to go back to Chippa because without that club I wouldn’t be here. Honestly, I have missed these guys. I want to play more with them.