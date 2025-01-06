New Telegraph

January 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. I Wish I…

I Wish I Was Nigerian – Owens

Famous American media personality, Candace Owens has expressed deep admiration for Nigerians, saying she is a big fan of Nigeria.

Speaking at a recent episode of her show, Owen stated that Nigerians are cultural and have a strong value system, stressing that she wished she was a Nigerian.

READ ALSO:

She said: “I’m a Nigerian stan. I think Nigerians have their culture together. Whenever you meet a Nigerian, whether a doctor in the US, their families take marriage very seriously.

“I wish I were Nigerian. I do a little bit, but I’m not. They do have a good culture… I’m a Nigerian stan. They are funny. They have very good values,”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

18 Injured In Gas Explosion In Rivers Community
Read Next

Realtor Advocates Joint Effort To Combat Nation’s Housing Deficit
Share
Copy Link
×