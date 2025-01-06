Share

Famous American media personality, Candace Owens has expressed deep admiration for Nigerians, saying she is a big fan of Nigeria.

Speaking at a recent episode of her show, Owen stated that Nigerians are cultural and have a strong value system, stressing that she wished she was a Nigerian.

She said: “I’m a Nigerian stan. I think Nigerians have their culture together. Whenever you meet a Nigerian, whether a doctor in the US, their families take marriage very seriously.

“I wish I were Nigerian. I do a little bit, but I’m not. They do have a good culture… I’m a Nigerian stan. They are funny. They have very good values,”

