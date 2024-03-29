I Wish I Was Born Far From Nigeria – Phyna

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)Season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has lamented the rate of sabotage in the Nigerian movie industry.

Phyna made this remark following her acting debut in the 2023 movie ‘Osato.’

Taking to her verified X page, the reality TV star described the Nigerian movie industry as “insane”, adding that she wished she wasn’t born in Nigeria.

She wrote: “Omo seems the Nollywood industry is also insane.

“Gosh I’m tired, people just make things difficult for people. I wish I was born somewhere far from here.”