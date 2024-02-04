I Will Go Crazy If I Win Grammy – Davido

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed what he will do if he wins the maiden Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammy Award Ceremony tonight.

The Grammy Award Premiere Ceremony holds on Sunday night, February 4, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ featuring Musa Keys is among the five songs nominated in the maiden Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammys.

Speaking on his excitement, in a recent interview with Billboard at the Pre-Grammy show, Davido said he would go into a wild celebration if he won the award for the Best African Music Performance category.

He, however, stated that he would be happy for Africans regardless of whoever wins.

He said, “I am just happy that we all get to shine. What if there was no (African) category? So, at the end of the day, we should all be happy that we have this category, something to call our own.

“Whoever wins, it’s okay. If I win, we are celebrating. We go crazy,”

‘Unavailable’ will challenge Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys,’ Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush,’ Asake’s ‘Amapiano,’ and South Africa’s Tyla’s ‘Water’ for the gramophone.

The 30-year-old singer is also nominated in two other categories: ‘Timeless’ – Best Global Music Album, and ‘Feel’ – Best Global Music Performance.

The DMW boss will contest with his compatriots, Burna Boy and Arooj Aftab, Silvana Estrada, Béla Fleck, Falu, and Gaurav Shah for the Best Global Music Performance gong.

He would also lock horns with Burna Boy, Susana Baca, Shakti, and Bokante in the Best Global Music Album category.