Veteran Nigerian actress, Olanrewaju Hassan Adeshina, popularly known as Mama Awero, has revealed why she will not stop acting until she dies.

The 75-year-old actress, who started her acting career in 1964, made this disclosure in a recent interview.

She said, “I will die acting. I have been doing this since 1964, and I don’t know how to do anything else aside from acting.

“I am also knowledgeable in film costuming because I learned that from my bosses in my early days as an actress.”

Mama Awero also revealed the names of members of the Awada Keri Keri theatre group that many people do not know.

“Sola Sobowale was a member of the Awada Keri Keri theatre group. Many people know myself, Oga Bello and Papi Luwe, but we also had Prince Jide Kosoko, Yomi Fash Lanso, Ronke Odusanya, Kunle Afod, Bakky Adeoye, late Funmi Martins and Dele Odule as members.

“These names began their career with Awada Keri Keri,” she added.

Mama Awero is a renowned figure in Nollywood with a career spanning six decades since starting with the Ojo Ladipo Theatre Group.