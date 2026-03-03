I Will Continue To Praise Allah – Olubadan

His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa I), has expressed his unalloyed gratitude to Allah for His mercy over his life, family, and Ibadanland.

Oba Ladoja expressed his appreciation during the Ramadan Lecture he organised on Tuesday at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan. This was contained in a press release issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga, shortly after the lecture.

“I owe Allah everything for sparing my life to witness the 2026 Ramadan Lecture, for my enthronement as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, and for the peace reigning supreme throughout Ibadanland,” the monarch said.

The guest lecturer at the occasion, the Chief Imam of Offa, Sheikh Muyideen Salman, congratulated the Olubadan for the grace bestowed upon him not only to ascend the throne but also to organise the 2026 Ramadan Lecture—the first of its kind since his enthronement.

The Chief Imam described Oba Ladoja as a selfless, patient, and kind-hearted leader who believes in divine timing.

The renowned Islamic scholar urged other traditional rulers to emulate the monarch’s virtues, including uprightness, incorruptibility, welfarism, peaceful disposition, and accountability.

He also commended the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, for his support and benevolence to Muslims, not only in Ibadan but across Oyo State and beyond, particularly in mosque construction, donation of vehicles for Islamic propagation, and provision of food items.

“Governor Makinde is humble, a cheerful giver, and a man of peace,” the lecturer said. He further urged all and sundry to fear Allah in all their dealings, noting that everyone would one day give account of their stewardship to their Creator. He also encouraged adherence to the lessons of Ramadan, including peaceful coexistence, charity to the poor, forgiveness, and prayers for the fatherland.

Dignitaries at the event included the Oyo State Governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal; the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri III (Ajirotutu I); Mr. Sunday Adeyemo (popularly known as Sunday Igboho); Bisi Ilaka; Chief Bayo Oyero; Barr. Sulaiman Ajeniyi Ajewole; the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul Ganiyy Abubakar Agbotomokekere; Ekiti State Director-General for Tourism, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre; members of the Olubadan-in-Council; representatives of Muslim societies; Imams; traders; and politicians.