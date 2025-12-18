I Went Beyond NFF To Secure Russia 2018 Bonuses – Mikel

Former Super Eagles skipper, John Obi Mikel, has opened up on how he personally stepped in to ensure Nigerian players were paid their entitlements during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Mikel made the disclosure while speaking on his podcast, The Obi One Podcast, where he explained that the players’ bonuses for qualifying for the World Cup were delayed for months, despite repeated promises from officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

According to the former Chelsea midfielder, the situation became so frustrating that he decided to bypass the football authorities and seek help from the presidency at the time.

“There were serious issues with our bonuses before and during the World Cup,” Mikel said. “I had to go above the NFF leadership to make sure the players got what they were owed.”

He explained that FIFA usually releases funds to countries ahead of major tournaments, money meant to support preparations and cover players’ entitlements.

In most cases, federations also raise funds in advance and later refund themselves when FIFA payments arrive. Mikel said Nigeria’s players had been waiting for their bonuses long before the team reported to camp.